GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 6288999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Up 7.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 605.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

