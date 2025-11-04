Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE GL opened at $130.65 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $147.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

