GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 3.9%

GeoVax Labs stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 147,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,151. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered GeoVax Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeoVax Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

