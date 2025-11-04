Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 111,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 154,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Geomega Resources Company Profile

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

