Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Galp Energia SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Santander cut shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Galp Energia SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Galp Energia SGPS has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galp Energia SGPS will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia SGPS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Galp Energia SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Galp Energia SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

