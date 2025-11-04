Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $202.53 and last traded at $194.24, with a volume of 1503298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 6,075.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 4,116.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

