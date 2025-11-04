Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.