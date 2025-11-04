Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Director Toni Steele Sells 838 Shares

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) Director Toni Steele sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $20,028.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $617,313.10. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $74.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.