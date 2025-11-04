Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Fortis Trading Up 0.6%

FTS traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 280,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 2,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 148.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

