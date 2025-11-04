Financial Contrast: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Bravatek Solutions (OTCMKTS:BVTK)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) and Bravatek Solutions (OTCMKTS:BVTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Bravatek Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -0.60% 6.07% 3.51% Bravatek Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BlackBerry and Bravatek Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 1 5 1 1 2.25 Bravatek Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackBerry presently has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.92%. Given BlackBerry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Bravatek Solutions.

54.5% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackBerry and Bravatek Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $536.60 million 5.30 -$79.00 million ($0.01) -481.50 Bravatek Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bravatek Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry.

Summary

BlackBerry beats Bravatek Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Bravatek Solutions

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. markets and distributes proprietary and allied security, defense, and information security software, hardware, and services in the United States and internationally. Its products include software, hardware, and services, as well as email security, user authentication, telecommunications, and cyber breach protection. These assist corporate entities, governments, and individuals in protecting their organizations and/or critical infrastructure against both physical and cyber­attacks. The company’s products include Ecrypt One, an email server with integrated security technology used to protect email and attachments in transit and at rest. It also offers telecommunication services, including cellular tower mapping and audits, ground audits, civil equipment installation, cellular site decommissioning, 3G/4G/5G installations, project/construction management, battery installation and maintenance, shelter and compound preventative maintenance, site cleanup, and other related services. The company has strategic alliances with Center for Threat Intelligence, LLC; OrangeHook, Inc.; KP Consulting; AG Capital Management, LLP; Optimized Fuel Technologies; MC Smart Controls; and RMA Armament, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ecrypt Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Bravatek Solutions, Inc. in October 2015. Bravatek Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Austin, Texas.

