Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in October

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,003,800 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 1,437,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,007.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,007.6 days.
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $16.89 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.
