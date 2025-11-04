Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in October

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,003,800 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 1,437,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,007.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,007.6 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $16.89 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

