Erasca (ERAS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Erasca to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERAS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 630,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,447. The company has a market cap of $659.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Erasca has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 10.1% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 17,857,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,074,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 594.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 339,177 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 423.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 197,637 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ERAS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

