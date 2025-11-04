Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,757 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 36.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,237.93. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,143. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DIN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price target on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:DIN opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $230.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

