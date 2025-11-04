Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 19882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DNKEY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Danske Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Danske Bank Stock Up 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Danske Bank had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danske Bank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

