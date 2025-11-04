Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 19882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on DNKEY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Danske Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DNKEY
Danske Bank Stock Up 0.6%
Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Danske Bank had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danske Bank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danske Bank Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.