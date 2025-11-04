CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 168.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 54,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

