Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Corning by 30.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 33.8% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 255,959 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

