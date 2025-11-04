Code Waechter LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Code Waechter LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up 2.1% of Code Waechter LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

