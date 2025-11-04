Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $128.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $96,337.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,793.75. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,120. This represents a 39.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.09. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $136.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

