Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $128.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.
Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.09. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $136.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
Featured Articles
