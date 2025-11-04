Chubb Limited $CB Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $113,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $278.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.87 and its 200-day moving average is $280.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

