Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Stock Holdings Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.73.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $209.63 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.43 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.