Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $570.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21. The company has a market capitalization of $267.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

