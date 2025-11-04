Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives $12.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cantaloupe

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

In related news, CTO Gaurav Singal sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $154,311.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 25,989 shares in the company, valued at $275,743.29. This represents a 35.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 136.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 55.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 62.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $778.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.