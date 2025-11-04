Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $914.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. NerdWallet had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In other news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $45,966.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,895.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NerdWallet by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

