Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 981,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,994,000 after buying an additional 61,698 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

