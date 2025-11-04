BMO Capital Markets Lowers Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $24.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VERX. JMP Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Vertex and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Get Vertex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VERX

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Vertex has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 10.4% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vertex by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 43.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 40.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 108,839 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Vertex by 39.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,647 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.