BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
