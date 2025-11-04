BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.