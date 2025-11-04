Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,415,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 507,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $528,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 338,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

