Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,831,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $850,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,751,000 after buying an additional 618,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LOW opened at $235.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.59 and a 200 day moving average of $236.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.59.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

