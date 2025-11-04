Bank of Montreal Can Has $108.24 Million Stake in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,607 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 774,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Rio Tinto worth $108,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 65.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.