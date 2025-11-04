Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.69. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,539,875 shares of company stock valued at $368,457,081 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 337.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 27,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

