AppLovin (APP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1.3378 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of APP opened at $632.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $158.33 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $593.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $491.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

