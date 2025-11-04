Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. Andersons has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Andersons

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Andersons by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 273,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 198,029 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Andersons by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Andersons by 160.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 83,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 51,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Andersons by 58.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.