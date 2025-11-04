Analysts Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT at $3.10

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TrueCar from $2.00 to $2.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
