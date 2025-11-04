Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $141.7010, with a volume of 9567519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,351,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,557,296. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $2,104,244,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

