Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, President Capital Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at President Capital from $280.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. President Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.42.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $254.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.02 and a 200 day moving average of $216.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

