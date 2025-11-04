Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The business had revenue of $561.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.500-2.500 EPS.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

