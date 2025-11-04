Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 65,674 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,674 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,669,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,385,000 after buying an additional 223,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 389.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,073,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,866,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,263,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.36 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

