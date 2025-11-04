Advisors Preferred LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,406 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.6%

HRL opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

