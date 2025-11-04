Advisors Preferred LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $189.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average is $161.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

