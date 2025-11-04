Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 128,258 Allete, Inc. $ALE

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,000. Allete comprises about 1.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allete by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allete by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allete by 44.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Allete in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allete Stock Up 0.0%

ALE opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. Allete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.90 million. Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

