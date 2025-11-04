Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

AVK stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.