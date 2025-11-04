Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%
AVK stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.10.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
