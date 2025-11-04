939 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,783 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $180,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,222,000 after purchasing an additional 519,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 506,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $255.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.02 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.63 and its 200-day moving average is $237.56.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total transaction of $231,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,688.33. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

