4,747 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.26. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $287.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

