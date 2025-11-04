23,655 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,008,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,498,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,654 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,430,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $131,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,773.92. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

