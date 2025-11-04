152,722 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 152,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

