WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $18.4340 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 1,026.67%.

WHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded WhiteHorse Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Read Our Latest Report on WHF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.