Viasat Inc. $VSAT Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Viasat comprises approximately 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Viasat by 29.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 274,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 63,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,646,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,618,000 after acquiring an additional 872,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,991. This represents a 33.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

