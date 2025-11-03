VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:LEND)

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 2nd.
VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Stock Performance
