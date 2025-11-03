United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 85,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 82.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Bancorp Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of UBCP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.45.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

