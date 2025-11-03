TransAct Technologies (TACT) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.